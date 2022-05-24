Staff Report
The Division III outdoor track and field championships return to Spire Institute.
Action starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Matt McBride, a Conneaut graduate competing for Mount Union, is running in the open 400 and as part of the men’s 4X400 relay.
“I’m so excited to compete in my home county where my friends and family can come support me in the most important meet of the year,” he said.
McBride, a junior academically but sophomore in track for the Purple Raiders, is part of the 4X400 relay team with Tyler Gill, Dylon Campbell and Jared Storm. The quartet has the second-fastest time in the nation entering the meet at 3:11.23.
“I’m very excited to have the second-fastest time in the nation for the 4X4 because it shows we have a great shot at winning, but ultimately what matters most is our performance during finals,” McBride said.
Dubuque has the best time at 3:10.85.
The 4X400 semifinal run is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. The top two winners of each heat and next five fastest times qualify for the final at 4 p.m. Saturday, which is the last event of the tournament.
Individually, McBride’s 400 time ranks 15th in the nation at 47.65.
Benedictine senior DJ Anderson holds the fastest time at 46.75.
The 400 semifinal is slated for 3:15 p.m. on Friday. The top two in each heat and next three fastest times advance to the final, which is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
The top eight finishers in each event earn all-american honors.
The top 20 male and top 22 female times/marks in each event, along with the top 16 relay teams in the nation, have qualified for the meet.
McBride won the Division II 400 state championship for the Spartans in 2019.
Spire last hosted the Division III outdoor nationals in 2019.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Loras were the men’s and women’s national champions in 2019.
Spire also hosted the DIII outdoor nationals in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.