COLUMBUS — If your goal is to finish top four at the state tournament, it’s probably best to win at least your first two matches.
But, that was not the route Conneaut’s Daren Christine took during the state wrestling tournament over the weekend at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
Christine was pinned by Harrison Central’s Landen Thomas in the second round of a Division III 285-pound match. From there however, Christine won four straight matches to earn a third-place finish.
A hiccup in Saturday’s semifinal bout may have cost the senior a chance to wrestle for a state championship, but finishing third is still something he said he can cherish.
“I’m satisfied,” Christine said with a smile after defeating Liberty Center’s Owen Fox 3-2 in the match for third. “I think I really could have been in the top two, that was my goal coming down here. But, I’ll take three.”
Christine earned the third step on the podium by using his quickness that is not typical of a heavyweight, along with a good match awareness throughout the tournament.
All four of his bottom bracket match wins were close decisions ... 3-1 over Columbiana’s Kip Stewart, 3-1 over Miami East’s Dustin Winner, 5-3 over Newark Catholic’s Halenar and 3-2 over Box.
“My endurance is what helps me the most in close matches,” Christine said. “Being able to maintain control, not giving up late takedowns.”
Christine advanced to the third-place match on the move he’s relied on all season — a grab of the ankle from the vertical position. It came early in the third period against Halenar and gave him a 5-2 advantage.
“He’s got a great sweep single where kids just fall on their face,” Spartans coach Keith Sherman said. “We taught him last year to shoot from the side, not straight at him and risk 285 coming down on him.”
He allowed Helenar up, but did not allow him to score again. It was the second time in the match Christine allowed him up.
In his final match, Christine also had no problem allowing Box to stand up on him either for the point.
“I usually don’t try to hold guys down, that can be pretty hard,” he said. “I’d rather get back on my feet and take him down. If I have to hold him down, I can, but I’m very confident on my feet.”
In his final match, after a scoreless first period, Christine got an escape and was able to avoid a shot. He then got behind his opponent and wrestle him down for two points.
Up 3-1 to start the third, Christine again gave up the escape point, but was then able to stave off a couple of throw attempts, while maintaining perhaps the most difficult part of wrestling with a lead — being able to defend your position, while maintaining enough aggressiveness to not prompt the officials to call stalling.
“I didn’t want to back up at all,” he said of the precarious situation he was in. “But, if you push back too hard, you can definitely go for a ride. I definitely played the middle medium part very well.”
The win in his final high school bout brought his final record this season to 47-4. He surpassed 100 wins in his career.
Sherman said a big part of Christine’s success is his willingness to be coached. That willingness certainly showed up and paid off for him in Columbus.
“He wrestled phenomenal,” Sherman said. “It’s a testament to his hard work and the fact that he is extremely coachable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.