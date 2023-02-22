• Reckless driving was reported at Park Avenue and Harbor Street at 2:39 a.m. on Feb. 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 2:42 a.m. on Feb. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 11:22 a.m. on Feb. 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at State Street and Wrights Avenue at 11:57 a.m. on Feb. 21.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 5:31 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:39 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• A custody issue was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:34 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:37 p.m. on Feb. 21.
