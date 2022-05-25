• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 8:12 a.m. on May 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:10 a.m. on May 24.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 2:39 p.m. on May 24.
• A reckless driver was reported at Main and State streets at 2:54 p.m. on May 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:32 p.m. on May 24.
• A narcotics complaint was 400 block of Depot Street at 5:34 p.m. on May 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Liberty and Mill streets at 5:57 p.m. on May 24.
• A suspicious person was reported at the Public Docks at 6:53 p.m. on May 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:09 p.m. on May 24.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 11:40 p.m. on May 24.
