Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.