• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:07 a.m. on Oct. 17.
• A parking violation was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 8:23 a.m. on Oct. 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 9:16 a.m. on Oct. 17.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Buffalo Street at 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 17.
• Reckless driving was reported at Main and Mill streets at 2:47 p.m. on Oct. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:53 p.m. on Oct. 17.
• A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Jackson and Mill streets at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 17.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake and Salisbury roads at 7:59 p.m. on Oct. 17.
