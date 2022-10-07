• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 8:16 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• An accident was reported at W main Road and Brown Avenue at 1:17 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at State and Broad streets at 3:08 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 3:29 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at CLYO at 5:21 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 5:57 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported at East Main Road and Tyler Avenue at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 8:14 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• A reckless driver was reported on Route 7 at 1:23 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:13 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Lakeview Avenue at 9:39 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 10:11 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• A zoning violation was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Hosford Avenue at 11:03 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:31 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Lake Road at 5:33 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Buffalo Street and Sanford Court at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 8:59 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 6.
