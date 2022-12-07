• Reckless driving was reported on Keefus Road at 6:49 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 7:57 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• Police served a warrant in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Chestnut Street at 2:12 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 4:43 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 5:28 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 7:41 p.m. on Dec. 6.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Pearl Street at 9:01 p.m. on Dec. 6.
