• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:37 a.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:33 a.m. on June 1.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:48 a.m. on June 1.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 12:26 p.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 3:04 p.m. on June 1.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 3:24 p.m. on June 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 3:42 p.m. on June 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:36 p.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 5:03 p.m. on June 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of South Ridge Road at 6:10 p.m. on June 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 7:11 p.m. on June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:12 p.m. on June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:21 p.m. on June 1.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 8:55 p.m. on June 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 11:03 p.m. on June 1.
