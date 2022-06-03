• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:54 a.m. on June 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 1:07 a.m. on June 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Orange Street at 1:37 a.m. on June 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 9:11 a.m. on June 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 9:18 a.m. on June 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 10 a.m. on June 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:02 p.m. on June 2.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 4:35 p.m. on June 2.
• Theft was reported on Parrish Road at 5:05 p.m. on June 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Marina Drive at 6:11 p.m. on June 2.
• A suspicious person was reported at Chestnut and Clark streets at 7:02 p.m. on June 2.
• Reckless driving was reported at Dorman and Welton roads at 8:44 p.m. on June 2.
• Reckless driving was reported at Sixteenth and Harbor streets at 9:44 p.m. on June 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 11:10 p.m. on June 2.
