• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 2:08 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of State Street at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:53 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 10:32 a.m. on Sept. 12.
• A zoning issue was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 2:41 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:42 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 3:02 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 3:27 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Parrish Road at 4:52 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 5:26 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 6:04 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 6:05 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Maple Street at 8:57 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at 9:12 p.m. on Sept. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
