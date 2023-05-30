• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 1 a.m. on May 26.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 2:17 a.m. on May 26.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 2:51 a.m. on May 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Madison Street at 8:26 a.m. on May 26.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:24 a.m. on May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:16 p.m. on May 26.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:27 p.m. on May 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 5:27 p.m. on May 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported at East Main Road and Dorman Road at 5:54 p.m. on May 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 8:03 p.m. on May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Washington Street at 9:55 p.m. on May 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Whitney Road at 10:01 p.m. on May 26.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:36 p.m. on May 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:24 a.m. on May 27.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Grove Street at 6 p.m. on May 27.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street 6:01 p.m. on May 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 7:18 p.m. on May 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 8:21 p.m. on May 27.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at High and Jennie streets at 10:26 p.m. on May 27.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 10:32 p.m. on May 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 3:25 a.m. on May 28.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road West at 5:30 a.m. on May 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block Orange Street at 6:24 a.m. on May 28.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 10:41 a.m. on May 28.
• Found property was reported in the 100 block Evergreen Street at 1:39 p.m. on May 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 1:59 p.m. on May 28.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 2:30 p.m. on May 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 2:35 p.m. on May 28.
• A railroad complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Avenue at 5:29 p.m. on May 28.
• An assault was reported at Dean Avenue Park at 6:12 p.m. on May 28.
• Multiple railroad complaints were reported on Woodworth Avenue at 6:14 p.m. on May 28.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 7:30 p.m. on May 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 7:30 p.m. on May 28.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:19 p.m. on May 28.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Hiler and Pasadena streets at 9:24 p.m. on May 28.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Evergreen Street and Park Place at 10:58 p.m. on May 28.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:07 a.m. on May 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:33 a.m. on May 29.
• A domestic was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 11:07 a.m. on May 29.
• A hit-skip accident was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 11:33 a.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor Street and Lake Road at 1:01 p.m. on May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 2:23 p.m. on May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 3:32 p.m. on May 29.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:12 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Evergreen and Harbor streets at 10:33 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Main and Buffalo streets at 10:34 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Monroe and Chestnut streets at 10:41 p.m. on May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 11:38 p.m. on May 29.
