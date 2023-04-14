• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 3:22 a.m. on April 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 7:37 a.m. on April 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at West Jackson Street and Whitney Road at 7:47 a.m. on April 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 8:20 a.m. on April 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 6:56 p.m. on April 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 8:38 p.m. on April 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 10:05 p.m. on April 13.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor and Hiler streets at 10:30 p.m. on April 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on April 13.
