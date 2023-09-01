• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:46 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 10:37 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Whitney Road at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Harbor and Liberty streets at 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 7:11 p.m. on Aug. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Hiler streets at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 31.
