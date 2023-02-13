• A parking violation was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• A parking violation was reported at Fifield Avenue and Main Street at 4:04 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 7:46 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• A soliciting complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• An assault was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 9:39 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 6:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Chestnut Street at 8:03 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 11:37 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:31 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:41 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:21 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:12 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• Harassment was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:26 a.m. on Feb. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:52 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:12 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• Lost property was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 5:47 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 7:52 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 9:22 p.m. on Feb. 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 11:21 p.m. on Feb. 12.
