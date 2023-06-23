• Lisa Marie Britton, 202 W. Main Road, Lot 91, Conneaut, drug paraphernalia, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years, shall enter Renewal Court if eligible, advised of right to appeal
• Jordan Constantine, 169 N. Liberty St., Conneaut, aggravated disorderly conduct, $50 and costs, 30-day jail sentence (29 days conditionally suspended), credit for one day spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program
• Gregory Ely, 507 State St., Apt. 1, Conneaut, resisting arrest, 90-day jail sentence (60 days conditionally suspended), credit for four days spent in jail prior to conviction, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years, letter of apology to Conneaut police officers, advised of right to appeal; felonious assault, waived preliminary hearing
• Christopher Fromknecht, 3384 Leon Road, Andover, aggravated menacing, 180-day jail sentence, credit for eight days spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal; telecommunications harassment, 180-day jail sentence, credit for eight days spent in jail prior to conviction, advised of right to appeal
• Mark Gurto, 560 Harbor St., Conneaut, tampering with evidence, waived preliminary hearing; aggravated possession of drugs, waived preliminary hearing
• Gary Matheny, 584 Williams St., Conneaut, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired, waived preliminary hearing
