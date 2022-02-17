CONNEAUT — Members of the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce met for the group’s annual dinner meeting on Tuesday night, and honored award recipients from the last two years.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The highlight of the event was speeches by the 2020 and 2021 Chamber Citizens of the Year.
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley was named the 2020 Citizen of the Year last year. In her speech, Riley thanked the chamber and previous citizens of the year for voting for her for the award.
Riley said she devoted the last 30 years of her life to public education. Riley described the process of being hired as superintendent in Conneaut. Riley said she was offered the job within 48 hours of the position being announced.
“It was from that point on that I really felt that I needed to make sure that I’ve always protected the board and made sure that they made the right choice,” Riley said.
She thanked the Board of Education members for bringing her to the district, and God for opening the door to her current position.
She also thanked colleagues in the district.
“The children in this community are in good hands, and we promise to make it better every year,” Riley said.
Charles Guglielmo, who volunteers extensively with the Conneaut Area City Schools and Conneaut’s Cable Access Television, was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
“When I first heard about winning this award, it was one week ago today,” Guglielmo said. Guglielmo read a number of encouraging comments he received on social media after the award was announced.
Guglielmo thanked the chamber for bestowing the honor on him, and his wife and sons for accommodating his volunteering.
“I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition for what has been a labor of love for the last 30 years,” he said. Guglielmo has been the announcer for Conneaut High School home football games for 30 years.
Guglielmo said he is probably most proud of spending the last 30 years as a catechist at Corpus Christi parish.
A number of other awards were presented at the event.
Professional Achievement Awards were presented to Rick Gaugh for 2020 for work in Malek Park and Burdick’s Plumbing and Heating for serving the community for three generations.
Leadership awards were presented to Conneaut Creek Float and Fly for 2020 and Sandbar Suds for 2021.
The President’s Award was presented to Randy Skalos for 2020 for his work on the Haunt on Williams Street and to the Conneaut Health Department for 2021 for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legacy Award was granted posthumously to Richard McLaughlin.
Douglas Fender, past chamber president, gave attendees a brief summary of 2021. In 2020 and 2021, 31 new members joined the chamber, Fender said.
The chamber’s Business Expo will take place on April 26, and the Perch and Pilsner Festival is planned for Fender said.
