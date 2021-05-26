AUSTINBURG — The Austinburg High School Alumni Reunion, scheduled for June 26, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Officers and board members are in talks with the Austinburg PTO to make a donation on behalf of the Alumni to Austinburg Elementary School. The PTO has reached out to its membership for ideas on the school’s needs. Once the process is completed, a donation in the name of the Austinburg High School alumni will be presented to the school.
It has been discussed that if individual classes wish to come together at any time, they should feel free to do so.
Contact Sharon (Schwentker) Platt at 44-992-1308 with any questions.
