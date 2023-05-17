JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the city of Ashtabula to purchase the Ashtabula Municipal Building, at 4717 Main Avenue.
The county will pay $1.1 million for the property, according to the resolution, $700,000 of which will be paid at the execution of the agreement, and $400,000 at closing.
The deal is set to close on Nov. 30, according to the resolution.
The building will be used by the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court. The juvenile court currently occupies a space in the building’s basement, and the court previously announced that they would be moving into the building temporarily after flooding damaged their facility in Ashtabula Township.
The cost is in-line with the estimated price of the building, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
There are exceptional tenants in the building that will help offset the expense of maintaining the building, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
Kozlowski thanked everyone who worked on the purchase.
The commissioners, along with city and juvenile court officials, hosted a press conference last week, where they announced the move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.