Bright sunny skies set the stage for a variety of winter outdoor activities on Saturday, but brutal cold kept many people indoors.
Destiny Evans, 12, and her grandfather Metyal Elam were the only people braving temperatures in the mid to upper teens early Saturday afternoon at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.
Elam said he hoped to bring his granddaughter to the park Friday but did not have time. He said he decided "Saturday would be a great time."
Elam said Evans had made four runs down the hill on frozen snow in about 30 minutes. The frozen snow was limiting speed significantly, he said.
"This morning was super cold," he said.
Other prime winter sport areas throughout the county did not have a lot of activity as people opted for indoor activities.
Conneaut Harbor, often a center point for ice fishing, only had one tent set up early Saturday afternoon. The Conneaut Port Authority has warned people not to walk or drive vehicles on the ice because of the potential dangerous conditions that can occur.
Athletic activities were back in full swing on Saturday as COVID-19 and the weather cooperated at many schools. Fans were able to watch the games in the relatively warm confines of area gymnasiums.
Although Geneva Winterfest, which was scheduled for next weekend, has been canceled, the Winterfest Pageant took place in two sessions on Saturday. Younger children competed in the afternoon and the older contestants competed in the evening at the Geneva Community Center.
While there weren't a lot of outdoor activities on Saturday, there were small groups of cars watching the waterfront at Lake Shore Park and Conneaut Township Park in the afternoon. Most of the visitors to the parks stayed inside their cars to enjoy views of the icy beach and Lake Erie.
