GENEVA — The development of comprehensive street policies was the subject of a recent street committee meeting.
Geneva City Councilman Jeffrey Griffiths asked council to consider how to improve streets and provide options for walking, driving and biking.
Griffiths provided information from Smart Growth America, which reviews policies for municipalities and how policies can be formed to maximize quality usage of roads. He said it is a tool for municipalities to use.
Griffiths said there are 28 communities in Ohio that have created policies following SGA recommendations.
“Now is a real opportune time,” Griffiths said regarding new streets or redesign of existing streets.
Some of the options could include sidewalk policies for new homes, creation of bike lanes and possible widening of some streets.
Councilman Robert Rosebrugh expressed concerns about how the proposed policies might affect the costs of projects.
“I like the idea as long as it doesn’t bind us to every street project,” he said.
Geneva streets superintendent Tim Bittner said financial concerns sometimes make improvements last on the list.
“It comes down to the budget,” he said.
“Clearly there will be a lot of challenges,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette said attempts to create a bike path from SPIRE Institute down Route 534 to downtown Geneva have been discussed.
He said it has not been defined as a good place for a bike path under present circumstances on the well-traveled route.
Other options including creating ways to evaluate how to create unified street policies.
“Maybe it’s developing a check list,” Varckette said during the discussion.
“I can see that being applied more in a new development,” Rosebrugh said of the check list idea.
Varckette said most streets in the western part of the country have bike lanes.
Council members expressed concern that housing developments have uneven sidewalk construction.
Geneva Planning Commission member Bill Douglass said another challenge is finding ways to enforce any policies that are created, especially related to sidewalks.
