For a third straight year, Cleveland will host the Tennis in the Land women’s tournament.
The event is a precursor for the US Open, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 in New York City.
The Cleveland tournament is slated to start Saturday and finish up at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 with the finals match at Nautica Entertainment Complex.
“People get to enjoy the last preparation before the U.S. Open,” said Alex Guthrie, the Tournament Manager of Tennis in the Land “Cleveland is a laid-back environment and a positive experience.”
Qualifying is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Fans can spend $10 to see qualifying and players practice.
Action continues throughout the week, culminating in the finals at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26.
The field includes notable players such as: Sloane Stephens, 2017 US Open Champion; Leylah Fernandez, 2021 US Open Finalist; Barbora Krejcikova, 2021 French Open Champion; Liudmila Samsonova, 2022 Tennis in the Land Champion; Lauren Davis, who went to Gilmour Academy and is from Cleveland, and Caroline Garcia, a player from France who was a semifinalist in the 2022 US Open.
Stephens is scheduled to compete during the Monday night matches on Aug. 21. Davis has already won a WTA title this year,
All players that play in the Cleveland tournament are slated to play in the US Open.
“It’s a wide-open field,” said Guthrie, who is a Perry graduate.
The event has shown growth since the first year.
“It’s been great in terms of exposure and a better player field,” Guthrie said. “It’s on an upward trajectory.”
This year, a new, temporary 2,000 seat stadium was built to help the fan experience.
“It’s been in the works for a long time, almost a 12-month process,” Guthrie said.
Three match and three practice courts were built from scratch starting Aug. 7.
“It’s more intimate,” Guthrie said.
One objective organizers have been working to improve since the start is geared toward the fans.
A free Fan Fest activation will be all week, featuring plenty of food and drink options, autograph signings, music and a pickleball court.
“Our goal from Year 1 was to make it a fan-friendly experience,” Guthrie said, “We want it to be a great event about tennis.
“We’ve partnered with Rock Entertainment Group [the Cleveland Cavaliers ownership group] this year to help with sponsorships and ticket sales,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said the pickleball courts will be used for lessons and open play.
“People can listen to music and have options for food and drinks after,” he said.
For ticket information, go to www.tennisintheland.com
