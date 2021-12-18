ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Area law enforcement officers gathered with their families at Wal-Mart on Saturday morning in an attempt to brighten the lives of more than 60 children in care of Ashtabula County Children Services.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 114 has been helping children experience a brighter Christmas for more than 30 years. The project was a labor of love for Skip Eller who managed the program for many of those 30 years but passed away earlier this year, said FOP Lodge 114 President Steve Febel.
"I promised (Eller) before he passed away that I would continue," Febel said. He said lodge secretary-treasurer Tom Rowan did much of the work to make the event a reality.
"We sent out letters to between 300 and 500 people seeking donations," Rowan said. He said the group raised close to $8,000 for the event.
Rowan said the shopping trip helps children have a positive experience with law enforcement officers. Many of the children have had bad experiences with police, and the shopping trip can help change that dynamic, he said.
Officers from police departments across the county volunteered their time to help the children shop. Febel made it clear it was totally the choice of the child on what to buy.
Febel said each child got a $100 gift card to fulfill their Christmas shopping experience.
The children were told they could also get a bicycle helmet if they chose to by a bicycle. "This is all about the kids," Febel said.
Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department Deputy Michael Pearlman assisted a seven year old on his shopping excursion. "It is just fun to go out with the kids," he said.
Ashtabula County Children Services Executive Director Tania Burnett said the program assisted 64 children on Saturday and the Sheriff's Department program helped another 25 children two weeks ago. She said the agency works with several hundred children and the community has been especially generous this year in helping children have a special Christmas.
Burnett said developing the positive relationships with police officers is an extremely important part of the program.
