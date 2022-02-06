JEFFERSON — Time was running down as Jefferson's John Castrilla put up a 3-pointer. It was nothing but net as the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first quarter.
As soon as the ball cleared the netting, the stand erupted into cheers. The student section at Jefferson started chanting "JC" in honor of the senior guard.
That basket put Castrilla at exactly 1,000 career points. And he came up clutch in the second half as the Jefferson boys basketball team beat Struthers Saturday afternoon, 75-63.
