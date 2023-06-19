Ashtabula native, and former NFL player Jarrod Bunch is hosting a free football fundamentals camp through USA Football Saturday at Spire Academy.
The clinic is for ages 7-13 and is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk up registration is available the day of the clinic from 7:30-8:45 a.m.
The fun and free event is designed to introduce children to football by teaching basic skills in an exciting and energetic environment.
Bunch, an Ashtabula High School graduate, played in the NFL from 1991-1994 and retired in 1995.
He started the camp in 1992 while he was still playing in the NFL.
The inspiration for the camp, came from Bunch’s midget football league days.
He said during an awards banquet, Lyle Alzado, who played on the defensive line for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Raiders, gave a speech at his ceremony.
“Football gives you an opportunity to do other things,” Alzado said at the time. Alzado passed away in 1992.
After he heard that speech, Bunch knew football was in his future. He also knew that he wanted to give back to his community like Alzado.
Bunch’s goal is to motivate the kids in Ashtabula.
“I want to help the kids get to the next level,” he said.
David Moody is the local Ohio contact for the camp.
“The fact that Jarrod not only played in the Big Ten and in the NFL but is willing to come back home year-after-year to coach and mentor young athletes says a lot about his character,” Moody said. “He firmly believes in giving back. Kids have an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from a professional who grew up in the same community they reside in. That’s pretty cool.
“This year, we have brought onboard the head coach of Lake Erie College, D.J. Boldin. Coach Boldin played in the NFL [Detroit Lions] and the CFL [Toronto Argonauts]. He also served as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. We have an outstanding lineup of coaches ... we just need the support of the parents and kids.”
After graduating from Ashtabula High School, Bunch received a full athletic scholarship to the University of Michigan.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and communications and used the fifth year of his football scholarship to attend graduate school.
Bunch said during his camp, the kids are exposed to a new way of thinking.
“Providing kids with the fundamentals you can learn more things.” he said. “Use sports to get what you want.”
During the camp, Bunch expects the youth ‘to learn and pay attention.”
Bunch considers himself “tough but fair.”
He said wants to do what he can to help set the kids up for their future.
After Bunch retired from the NFL, he’s been in the entertainment business as an actor and producer. He made appearances commercials such Snickers and McDonalds.
Bunch also had roles in movies such as The Best Man. Django Unchained, Don King: Only in America and various television roles.
FUNdamentals incorporates a series of drills to teach passing, catching and running skills in a non-contact setting.
All skills and drills selected are based on USA Football’s Player Progression Development Model, ensuring children are learning in an age-appropriate manner, based on their cognitive and physical maturity.
For more information on USA Football, go to www.NFLFoundation.org.
