GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Brown’s Cheesesteak on the Strip celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 16.
The restaurant had a soft opening on April 22 and sold out in its first weekend. It has continued to sell out every weekend since.
“We tried to order enough to get us through the week, but the way the public have shown up, and it’s just been amazing,” said owner Michael Brown. “You know selling out is a problem, but it’s a really good problem to have.”
Brown is happy business has been successful. The restaurant sells 200-300 sandwiches a weekend. It has been phenomenal, according to Brown.
He credits that to the work put into having quality and fresh ingredients. The restaurant only uses fresh vegetables and they get their rolls imported from Philadelphia.
Before the restaurant was purchased by Brown, it was called Cheesecake on the Lake. After it was purchased and under new management, it was completely revamped.
“We put new siding on it, new paint and we’ve redecorated the interior with a new metal wall,” Brown said.
More improvements are on the way as Brown says there are plans to remodel the entire interior of the restaurant.
Part of the reason for the success is the location. Being located on Lake Road in the heart of The Strip in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
“Location has been No. 1,” Brown said, “You can’t set up a shop at Geneva-on-the-Lake and fail. There is no way you can fail out there.”
While the main item on the menu is the authentic Philadelphia-style cheesesteak, Brown’s Cheesesteak on the Strip offers a wide variety on the menu. Some other items include chicken and macaroni and cheese.
With the ribbon-cutting ceremony out of the way, Brown’s Cheesesteak on the Strip looks to continue the success it has enjoyed of late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.