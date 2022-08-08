CONNEAUT – A Casino Niagara bus excursion to benefit breast cancer research will be held Aug. 28.
Cost is $50 per person. Water and snacks will be served aboard the bus and travelers will receive $25 in slot play at the casino. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen organization.
The bus leaves the Gateway Plaza shopping center in Conneaut (Route 7 and Gateway Avenue) at 7:30 a.m. and will return at 7 p.m.
The casino is an easy 10-minute walk from Niagara Falls. To reserve a seat or for more information, call Mike at 440-381-1196 or at teamdavidthreeday@yahoo.com.
