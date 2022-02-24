JEFFERSON — Preparations are underway for the upcoming May primary election.
The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved a bid from Truesdell Moving and Storage to move equipment to and from polling locations for the upcoming May primary.
This year’s quote was above the quote from previous elections, Director John Mead said. The price for moving the equipment for the upcoming primary was $5,000, he said. A $500 surcharge was added to the cost from previous years for increased fuel and labor costs, Mead said.
The company has a record of doing the job, and has done well in the past, Mead said.
The board also approved a quote from Direct Marketing Solutions to handle absentee ballots, at a cost of 65 cents per ballot for labor, and 73 cents per ballot for shipping, Mead said.
Deputy Director Charlie Frye said that is the same price the BoE paid previously.
It would not be possible for the Board of Elections to mail out absentee ballots for this price in-house, Mead said.
“We do have numerous controls built in to make sure it’s done correctly,” Mead said.
The board approved having DMS send out required notices to 1,444 inactive voters.
“We bend over backward before we delete any voters from the rolls,” Mead said.
Using DMS would save the board more than $200 over doing the work in house, Mead said.
In other business
• Frye said as of right now, candidates for state legislature, U.S. Congress and state central committee will not appear on the May primary ballot. He said he could remember one time where a court decision came out after the deadline to send out ballots for overseas and military voters, and amended ballots were sent out.
“That could very well be on the table, but it’s growing less and less of a reality as every day goes by,” Frye said. “If this stays the way it is, we’re looking at potentially two primaries.”
The districts for the state legislature, Congress and the state central committee are still unclear, after legal challenges to the decennial redistricting maps.
• Acting on a request from the League of Women Voters, the board voted to have the last two months of approved meeting minutes posted online.
