MADISON — Winning football games has been tough at Madison High School since head coach Mike Gilligan was hired to replace Tim Willis following the 2019 season.
Battling through a pandemic, low numbers, and various injuries in the tough Western Reserve Conference resulted in the Blue Streaks winning just three games total in that span, including two last season).
Now beginning his fourth season, Gilligan feels there are a couple of big reasons for optimism for his Blue Streaks as they look to turn the corner entering the 2023 campaign.
“We have 59 guys on our roster grades 10-12, including 15 seniors,” Gilligan said of the first reason. “We have a lot of new faces, but we have a good nucleus of guys who have been in our program for a while.”
The second reason is Madison’s move to the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division that will pair the Blue Streaks up with neighborhood rivals Geneva, Jefferson, Edgewood, Conneaut, and Lakeside.
“We are excited to get into a conference where we should have more competitive games week in and week out,” Gilligan said, referring to Madison’s departure from the likes of Riverside, Chardon, Kenston, and Mayfield among others. “The schools in the CVC are more similar to Madison — same demographics, same size.”
While large numbers alone don’t win games, it has made practice more productive.
“The biggest advantage we’ve seen so far is — we don’t two-platoon — all of our guys have to learn two positions – but we are able to get into situations in practice where we can go our 11 defensive starters versus our 11 offensive starters,” Gilligan said.
Gilligan said the strength of his team is depth at the skill positions, where several sophomores and juniors look to help supply the Madison offense with some more firepower. The Blue Streaks averaged just over eight points a game last season.
Senior quarterback Carson Alley, who played all of last season with a broken collarbone on his non-throwing shoulder, returns. Despite the injury that limited him, Alley still managed to rush for 391 yards and lead the team with five touchdowns on the ground. In addition, he added 433 yards passing and a pair of scores.
Alley should have more weapons around him. Senior tailback Sonny Salajcik, who led the team with 395 yards rushing, returns. Talented sophomore running back James Poe has the coaching staff excited with his potential.
Madison will be tested early, opening the season at rival Perry. The Blue Streaks will follow that up with former WRC foes Willoughby South and Eastlake North.
QUARTERBACK
As mentioned, Alley is now healthy and returns as the starter. Sophomore Will Randall has a good arm, and Gilligan said there may be some opportunities for him to see the field this season.
Junior Dominic Lawrence and sophomore Chase White will both play mostly running back, but the pair have some previous experience at quarterback and have gotten some reps this preseason.
RUNNING BACK
While Salajcik started the majority of the last season, Poe has earned the starting nod in camp. The two should see many carries this season in Madison’s run-first approach.
Using multiple back sets, Lawrence and White will also get their turn. Junior Alex Davis, who will play mostly defense, is another runner Gilligan praised when mentioning the group.
The Blue Streaks do not plan on using a traditional fullback, but Gilligan said that junior Ryan Radkowski will play a “Y-Off” position that will serve a similar role.
Senior captain Nick Moretti, who was the starting center the last couple of years before getting injured, will serve as a backup in that role, along with classmate Joey Sanchez.
WIDE RECEIVER
Alley will have many options to throw to this season, including a pair of tall targets in junior Ben Amos and senior Noah Barnes.
Amos led the team last season with 27 receptions, while Barnes will move from the tight end role last year to the outside to utilize his size more on the perimeter.
Juniors Knolan Albert and Mac Steele are also returning. Sophomores Tyler Alley, Patrick Clark and Payton Birman will provide depth.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Gilligan has plenty of prospects to choose from, but finding the right combination up front is what he and his staff will be seeking as preseason camp closes.
Junior Jackson George (210 pounds) returns at center after he filled in nicely for the injured Moretti midway through last season.
The other two spots are solidified with a pair of seniors in tackle Evan Rodriguez (215 pounds) and guard Bryant Perkins (225 pounds).
Seniors Walter Batie (255 pounds) and Ben Gelofsak (225 pounds), as well as junior Josh Lazuka (225 pounds) and sophomore Cam Mullen (255 pounds) are competing to fill the other two spots on the offensive front.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Seniors Joey Sanchez and Demetrius Williams are a pair of returning starters at defensive end. The middle of the line will be rotated amongst junior Tristan Shahan, George, and two promising sophomores in Mullen and Gavin Montagner.
LINEBACKER
Gilligan has plenty of depth and experience at this position now.
Four returning senior starters will rotate in to play the inside linebacker spots in Moretti, who switched from the defensive line, Jesse May, Perkins and Salajcik.
The strong outside linebacker will be Davis, who has drawn the high praise of Gilligan. White will be the weak side linebacker.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Calling this one of his strongest groups, junior Will Smith is a returning starter and will be one of the cornerbacks. Albert, Steele, and junior Danny Combs will compete for the other cornerback spot.
At safety, Lawrence and junior Joey Fioritto are both returning starters and provide plenty of athleticism on the back end. Barnes and Carson Alley both have experience on defense and will rotate in as needed.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Amos will handle the kicking duties as he did the majority of last season. Sanchez will be the punter, with Barnes also having experience in that role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.