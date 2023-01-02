The holidays can be a tough time for those involved in the ever demanding sport of wrestling.
Taking home some first place hardware is a nice token to go into the post holiday part of the schedule.
The Madison wrestlers nabbed first place during last week’s Kenston Invitational Tournament .
The Blue Streaks placed 11 different wrestlers, including six in the top four.
Freshman Jordan McCullough (113 pounds) led the way with a second-place finish. Nate Montgomery (120), Jamie Harrison (126), Izaiah Siler (150), and Noah Blough (157) all nailed down third place to help Madison stave off Rootstown for the top spot in the team standings.
Coach Andrew Tomaso said he does not know if a Madison team has ever taken first at Kenston or not, if so, it’s been several years.
The championship trophy was great, but what the coach really hopes the strong finish becomes is a stepping stone to hopefully continued success in the later half of the mat season.
“We’ve been going for eight years and we’ve always been kind of top five, right out of getting the trophy,” Tomaso said. “To win it is a good thing. It’s a Holiday tournament, it’s been around a long time, so it’s just one of those things that can be a building block for us.”
When 11 kids are still wrestling in the final matches, there’s obviously a lot to talk about, but McCullough’s second really stood out.
The first-year varsity wrestler recorded wins over Crestview freshman Dylan Burge by pin at 3:15, Hudson senior Aidan Johnston by 4-2 decision and Parma junior Bobby Tupa by a 12-4 major decision.
McCullough was tech-falled in the championship bout by Ontario’s Aiden Ohl. Ohl is currently ranked fifth in the state at 106 for Division II.
Jamie Harrison, who weighed in at 120 but bumped up to the 126 bracket, worked his way to place third
“Without those two guys filling in weight classes and going up weight classes, we’re not even in the mix,” Tomaso said.
Five other Blue Streaks were on the podium. Addison Triskett (144), Sonny Salasjak (165), and Kevin Pinion (175) all took sixth. Aidian Pastor was seventh at 106.
“We had a lot of guys that had never placed at Kenston before” Tomaso said. “A lot of guys kind of manned up and did it this year.”
Madison has a lot of work ahead of them between now and the postseason. They’ll travel to Rootstown for a dual with the Division III state power. This weekend, they’ll be at Perry Pin City, followed by the Western Reserve Conference tournament down the road as well.
Tomaso said the goal is to show continued improvement throughout the season.
“Every week is kind of a step in the right direction,” he said. “Winning a tournament is great, but it’s really about seeing improvement in the guys.
“The great thing about wrestling is it’s not football, we don’t have to win everything right now. As long as we can start wrestling toward the end of the year, we should be alright. I don’t think we’re wrestling our best yet.”
Pymatuning Valley, Lakeside and Geneva also competed at Kenston.
The Lakers had five placers, led by Brennan Moore’s (157) fourth. Jayce Dietrich (144) and Nick Hitchcock (175) both took seventh, while Kaden Lewis (106) and Brawley McCowien (113) each nabbed eighth.
For the Dragons, Abi Ortiz (215) took sixth and Christian Fleissner (157) was eighth. Bobby Shinault (175) won the second-chance tournament.
Geneva’s Aiden Gillespe (126) was sixth for the Eagles.
• Jefferson competed in the Northeast 8 duals and went 3-1, good for second place.
The Falcons defeated Hubbard 56-18, Poland 51-18 and Girard 45-30 and lost to South Range 63-23.
For Jefferson, Brogan Fielding (138/144) went 4-0 with four pins. Reed Edgar (190) also gained four wins with no losses.
Jacob Lewis (120), Trent Hodge (150), Braden Dietrich (157), Matt Webster (175) and Mason Pawlowski (285) all achieved three wins. Lewis picked up a pair of pins. Webster went 3-0 with two pins.
Jeremy Shank (165) and Wade Woodworth (215) each notched two wins. Woodworth pinned both of opponents for the victories.
• Edgewood finished 38th with 24 points in the Brecksville Invitational Holiday Tournament. Kyle Vencill (138) scored eight points, Josh Biller (157) and Zeke Lucas (175) tallied six each and Dakota Dalton (113) added four.
