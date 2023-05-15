At the start of the high school softball season, first year Coach David Negin never mentioned such accolades as winning a conference title or having the chance to go against any state or even nationally ranked programs.
Instead, the focus was just on being the best team they could be each time they ran out on the diamond.
But, by doing so, the Blue Streaks have earned a shot to take on nationally ranked Austintown Fitch in today’s Division I District semifinal at Youngstown State University.
“Our goal from the beginning was to compete in each game,” Negin explained. “Our focus now is on Monday and trying to go to Youngstown State and put in a good showing against one of the top teams in the nation.”
Madison punched their ticket for Youngstown with a 9-7 sectional final win over Uniontown Lake last Wednesday. A win over Geneva the next day pushed their record to 13-10.
After an 0-4 trip to Myrtle Beach, Negin said the Blue Streaks were able to find success with a well-balanced lineup, as well as some good pitching and defense to back it up.
The Madison lineup has two hitters; Lexie Nicholson and Emili Blackie with an average north of 500, while Ally Negin and Kara Mikulsia are both over the 400 mark. Blackie has a team-best 11 home runs.
Negin says though that it’s really been a solid lineup from top to bottom all season that has lifted the team to success.
“We have a pretty good lineup,” he said. “We’ve had contributions at different spots throughout the season.”
At the top of the order, seniors like Blackie and Nicholson along with Savannah Watren, whom Negin calls one of the fastest girls in the area, have the ability to get on base and create havoc.
Then it’s girls in the middle of the order that have done a good job of protecting them and helping the team to average between six and seven runs a game.
“For the most part, we’ve been able to put runs on the board,” Negin said.
The pitching duties have been handled by Mikulsia, a sophomore whom Negin says is one of the “breakout players” this season.
In 111 innings this season, she has struck out 127 and walked just 44.
“She has been dominant at times,” Negin said. “She has been a stabilizer for us, she’s kept us in a lot of games against some tough teams. She can hit her spots, move the ball around and miss (bat) barrels. She doesn’t give up a lot of hard contact. When she does, she’ll come right back against the next batter. Her confidence has grown and it’s exciting with her being just a sophomore.”
The future is exciting, but for Negin so is his focus on today.
Madison’s opponent, Austintown Fitch comes in with a record of 16-0-1 and is ranked 19th in the country according to MaxPreps.
The Falcons are led by a sophomore pitcher of their own, Sydnie Watts. Watts has a microscopic .34 ERA and her 192 strikeouts is tenth best in the state.
Offensively, they have three hitters with an average above 500, led by senior center fielder and YSU commit, Ayla Ray. They also have three players with five home runs and are hitting well over 400 as a team.
For Negin though, it’s exciting because this is the kind of competition he wants his girls to get acquainted with, and the type of program he’s hoping to turn the Blue Streaks into.
“Our girls have proven to themselves that they can play great softball against great teams and come out on top,” he said. “Fitch is obviously a great team, but we’re gonna lay it out there and give it our best shot.”
