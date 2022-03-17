When Sophie Jacques’ shot went to the back of the net during the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff Championship game earlier this month against Minnesota, Lauren Bernard sprinted from the bench toward the celebration pile.
Bernard and her Ohio State teammates had just defeated the Golden Gophers to win 3-2 in overtime.
“I was kind of in the middle of the pile,” said Bernard, who hails from Madison. “It was a special win. Ohio State won the WCHA once before that in 2020.”
OSU trailed 2-0 entering the third period, then tallied two goals to force overtime.
“We knew we had to get on the board early in the period.” Bernard said.
Jacques’ goal was just 23 seconds into overtime.
The Buckeyes have continued the momentum with an eight-game winning streak.
They will play in the Frozen Four, for the second straight season, this weekend at Penn State as the No. 1 overall team.
The quest for the national championship starts at 7 p.m. today against No. 5 Yale (26-8-1) in the second semifinal on ESPN+.
Northeastern will go against Minnesota-Duluth in the other semifinal at 3:30 p.m.
The winners will return to the ice at 4 p.m. Sunday in the national championship game.
OSU (30-6) is making its third Frozen Four appearance.
The Buckeyes recorded a dramatic 4-3 double-overtime win over Quinnipiac in an NCAA quarterfinal game at Columbus last weekend to advance.
“Earlier in the year, the coaching staff laid out expectations,” said Bernard, a junior defenseman. “Each day we’ve grown and filled gaps as needed. We’ve stuck to our game-plan.”
On the season, Bernard has played in all 36 games. She has accrued four goals and 20 assists for 24 points.
“A lot of it goes back to competition and practice,” she said of her season. “The coaches have helped me tremendously, and pushed me with extra sessions.”
It’s that competitive spirit which drew Bernard to Columbus after spending the first years playing at Clarkston University in upstate New York.
“If I were to go anywhere, it would be Ohio State,” she said. “I like how fast and aggressive they are. The coaches hold everyone accountable.”
The chance to return to Ohio resonated with Bernard.
“Being from Ohio, Ohio State always recruited me,” she said. “The second time it worked out.”
The Buckeyes finished 21-6 in the WCHA, going against the likes of Wisconsin, Penn State and Minnesota.
“In the league, we play against the top teams,” Bernard said. “We play Wisconsin on a Friday and Saturday. It makes it harder playing back-to-back and earning a sweep.”
It’s that kind of atmosphere Bernard wanted when she transferred to Ohio State.
“I had a chance to be on campus in the summer,” she said. “There were about 10 of us. We got to know each other. The biggest thing is the girls and how they supported me.”
Bernard has two seasons of eligibility remaining after this season, and is scheduled to graduate in Spring 2024 with a degree in civil engineering as a major and environmental engineering as a minor.
But Bernard has her sights set on this weekend.
The Buckeyes lost in the semifinals in 2018 and 2021.
“I played against Yale when I was at Clarkston,” she said. “But that was two years ago.”
The chance to play two more games, and do so with her home state team is special to Bernard.
She will also have her parents, Chris and Donna, and brother, Andrew, in attendance.
“The first time I put on an Ohio State jersey, I said ‘This is amazing.’ I’m proud to be a Buckeye. I think representing Ohio State athletically is very cool.”
