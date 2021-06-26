ASHTABULA — Vendors, merchants and visitors to Ashtabula Harbor were happy to be back on Bridge Street on Saturday.
Nancy Ludwick of Ravenna and Holly Engel of Strongsville monitored their "Just for you Creations" booth along Bridge Street.
"I think it has been very good. Everyone seem to be enjoying themselves, Engel said.
Jill Davis, of Little Hummingbird Designs, didn't have as far to travel as she operates her business from Ashtabula. She said she really missed the festivals last year and ended up doing a lot of work for Christmas presents instead of selling her creations.
"I'm an eclectic artist. I work in any medium I can get my hands on," she said.
Davis said the weather was nice and there was a good turnout for the festival.
Bridge Street merchant Melody Shiflet, owner of Heartmade Boutique, coordinated the event to draw people to Ashtabula Harbor to assist business owners and help beach glass vendors.
Shiflet said 74 vendors attended the event, including some local stores that took a booth as well having their own store to sell merchandise. She said it was close to the normal amount of vendors after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival started about a decade ago and has grown from about 10 vendors to the present amoun. They line Bridge Street and then spread along the Ashtabula River towards the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
Shiflet said the festival tries to balance the needs of the vendors and the local businesses. She said the booths are on the street so people can still walk on the sidewalk and get in and out of shops and restaurants.
Harry Yankowski, of Youngstown, was monitoring a booth and was excited to see traffic pick up as the day went on.
"We've been her since day one," he said of the festival.
Large concrete blocks were used to divert traffic from Bridge Street during the event.
