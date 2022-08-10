ASHTABULA
• A tree fell on a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 9th Street at 10:57 a.m. Aug. 9.
• Theft of cash was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at noon Aug. 9.
• Shots fired were reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 2 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 5300 block of Main Avenue at 3 a.m. Aug. 10.
• Shoplifters were reported in the 900 block of Lake Avenue at 5:40 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue at 6:16 a.m. Aug. 10.
• A male was arrested for OVI and driving under suspension at Lake Avenue and West 17th Street at 6:46 a.m. Aug. 10. The vehicle was towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.