ASHTABULA
• A domestic violence assault was reported in the 800 block of East 16th Street at 1 a.m. April 3.
• A search warrant was executed resulting in the arrest of a male in the 4000 block of Dunsmore Avenue at 8 a.m. April 3.
• An animal call was reported in the 700 block of East 8th Street at 8:32 a.m. April 3.
• Endangering a young child was reported in the 4700 block of Elm Avenue at 4 p.m. April 3.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 12:22 a.m. April 4.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on West Prospect Road and Station Avenue at 2 a.m. April 4.
• A disturbance and assault were reported at Ashtabula County Medical Center at 6 a.m. April 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of Glover Drive at 8 a.m. April 4.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1600 block of West 7th Street at 10 a.m. April 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 11 a.m. April 4.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Columbus Avenue at 11:50 a.m. April 4.
• A bicycle reportedly struck a city vehicle in the 500 block of West 24th Street at 5 p.m. April 4.
