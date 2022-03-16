• An assault was reported in the 900 block of East 16th Street at 6 p.m. March 15.
• A man was detained on warrants after police found narcotics on Park Avenue at 6:13 p.m. March 15.
• Petty theft was reported int he 300 block of West 48th Street at 6:29 p.m. March 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5800 block of Ogden Avenue at 10:11 p.m. March 15.
• A traffic stop at West Prospect and Strong Avenue at 2 a.m. March 16 resulted in an arrest for OVI. Drugs were recovered.
• Several gunshots were reported in the 3700 block of Station Avenue at 5:54 a.m. March 16.
• A jail incident was reported in the Justice Center at 6 a.m. March 16.
