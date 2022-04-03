ASHTABULA — City police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Main Avenue and West 58th Street, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.
Stell said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. during an altercation between at least three individuals. He said one of them produced a gun and shot another.
The shooting victim was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center and Stell said he did not know the victim’s condition on Sunday evening.
“We have one suspect in custody,” Stell said.
He said the suspect was arrested by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department while walking on West 58th Street a short time after the incident.
He said detectives were investigating the incident on Sunday evening and seeking at least one more suspect.
