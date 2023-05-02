220531-sports-littleleague1

In this May 2022 file photo, Delaney Staten pitches for the Ashtabula Major League Reds at Cederquest Park in Ashtabula.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

Staff Report

The Ashtabula Little League 72nd straight opening day is scheduled for Saturday at Cederquist Park.

At 9:30 a.m., players and coaches will arrive at Cederquist, and line-Up at Wilkinson Field, Softball No. 1.

Kevin Grippi, of the Ashtabula Little League Board, will open the ceremony at 10 a.m..

There will be a welcome, team introductions, a prayer from the Rev. Steve Sargent, he National Anthem from violinist Delaney Staten, the Little League pledge and first pitch from Nick Detore.

Games are slated to begin a 11 a.m.

“For 72 years, during good times and bad, through recessions, wars and a worldwide pandemic, the Ashtabula Little League, led by its dedicated all-volunteer board of directors, has provided a joyful and wholesome outdoor team sports experience for the children of Ashtabula, which parents and grandparents depend on,” Grippi said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you