ASHTABULA — For nine years, Ashtabula’s ordinance regulating political yard signs stayed on the books without much discussion.
But faced with complaints from residents about signs still hanging around after the election, City Council discovered at Monday night’s virtual meeting that they do not have the legal ground to do anything about the signs.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down virtually every local ordinance that deals with political signs as a separate category in the case of Reed v. Town of Gilbert.
The Supreme Court reversed a decision in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld content-neutral political sign regulations. The court instead held that localities cannot have sign regulations that treat political or campaign signs as a separate category from other signs because that is in effect regulation of the content of free speech, City Solicitor Michael Franklin said.
“You can’t tell people they must take down political signs, but they can’t create a traffic hazard or obstruct views,” he said. “We have to tread very softly here. People can express political opinions.”
Before the November 2020 election, some residents complained about the size of some political signs. Ashtabula’s 2012 political-sign regulation deals with the allowed size of political signs differently than other signs in residential districts, but that specific provision probably would not pass constitutional scrutiny under Reed v. Town of Gilbert, Franklin said.
“Until and unless new legislation is passed, no one will be prosecuted based on the size of a political sign in a residential district,” he said.
“That being said, tree lawns and utility poles are still unlawful places to locate any sign, political or otherwise. Further, any signs that cause obstructions of the view of oncoming traffic at intersections will be removed in the interests of public safety.”
