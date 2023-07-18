• Trespassing was reported in the 6900 block of William Avenue in Williamsfield Township at 7:25 a.m. on July 10.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 2500 block of Sheffield Road in Sheffield Township at 11:27 a.m. on July 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 2700 block of Black Sea Road in Lenox Township at 2:20 p.m. on July 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 4400 block of Route 45 in Rome Township at 11:42 a.m. on July 12.
• Child abuse was reported in the 3900 block of North Ridge Road East in Ashtabula Township at 9:10 a.m. on July 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Route 46 North in Jefferson Township at 2:34 p.m. on July 14.
• An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Ashtabula Township at 3 p.m. on July 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3400 block of Edgewood Drive in Ashtabula Township at 3:49 p.m. on July 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1400 block of Harpersfield Township at 5:32 p.m. on July 14.
• An overdose was reported in the 3100 block of East Main Street in Kingsville Township at 3:14 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Griggs Road in Jefferson Township at 6:07 p.m. on July 16.
• Abuse was reported in the 3800 block of Mann Road in Plymouth Township at 5:58 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was 4reported in the 3800 block of Route 45 in Monroe Township at 8:25 p.m. on July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.