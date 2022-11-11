• Robert Michael Radomsky Jr., 33, and Adrianna Christine Furgison, 34
• Seth Patrick Gene Downey, 23, and Carley Elizabeth Mottley, 22
• Michael Anthony Ankrom, 25, and Adalade Noelle Keyerleber, 27
• William Francis Sullivan Jr., 27, Kayla Renee Hamilton, 24
• Joshua Kevin Cudnik, 34, and Dannelle Lynae-Jeanne Schneider, 33
• Joseph Michael Rivera, 27, and Kiersten Marie Spencer, 26
• Jose Arnaldo Ramos Colon, 24, and Nikki Rae Santana, 24
• Joseph Wayne Wolf, 23, and Lana Alexis Wyland, 19
• Steven Michael Houser, 26, and Zoe Agdinaoay Maslowski, 27
• Stephen Michael Chilcott, 35, and Michaly Marie Amidon, 29
• Evan Elmer Schwarz, 30, and Desiree Elita Cole Phillips, 28
• Esequel Lassus, 30, and Kayla L. Mease, 30
• Tyler Alexander Butram, 28, and Sadie Evelyn Cossman, 24
• Kristopher Lee King, 32, and Adriana Carmela Napoli, 22
• Curtis Jones Jr., 69, and Alicia Alsiso Costillas, 54
• Dustin Kyle Shannon, 24, and Jennifer Elaine Toms, 23
• James Cassius Sloan, 51, and Regina Dawn Lanning, 47
• Christopher Louis Fortunato, 30, and Kimberly Rachel Wheatley, 26
• Robert Earl Price, 67, and Dawn Marie Lyons, 51
• Christopher Scott Hunt, 28, and Alanna Elizabeth Thomas, 28
• Anthony Joseph Chadwick, 28, and Abigail Renee Perry, 25
• Dylan Alan Thress, 31, and Christina Marie Holcomb, 35
• Michael Patrick McClintic, 28, and Sarah Marie Thompson, 28
• Jeffrey Allen Fisher, 28, and Chelsea Nicole Reed, 27
• Tyler John Maylish, 24, and Breanna Pearl Smith, 22
• Jason Evert Johnson, 46, and Brenda Mae Zalimeni, 57
• Justin Craig Goodman, 35, and Kimberly Anne Goodban, 36
• Anthony Crum Jr., 23, and Cameron Ebig, 24
• Joseph Hamper Sr., 50, and Alicia L. Kendzor, 44
• Keith R. Haynes III, 26, and Morgan Rae Nordquest, 32
• Travis Lynn Christopher Stright, 21, and Kayla Ashley Adams, 21
• Ethan Kyle Durman, 23, and Emily Jane Louise Byler, 23
• Michael Lee Tucker, 36, and Stacy Renee Hussing, 38
• Mikayla Ann Herb, 25, and Nathan Michael Canterbury, 27
• Fred Charles Kinney, 51, and Katrina Lynn Combs, 49
• Robert William Koenig II, 35, and Hope Alexsandra Althans, 31
• Leonard Cybulski, 49, and Sybil J. Cochran, 48
• Justin C. Goodman, 35, and Kimberly Anne Goodban, 36
• James Louis Cooper, 33, and Brittany Lee-Anne Hazlinger, 31
• Ryan Scott Fertig, 42, and Sara Lynne Gleason, 46
• Coltyn Mitchell Dodrill, 26, and Shelbie Lynn Sporcich, 24
• David Joseph Grudzinski, 32, and Kara Elizabeth Robertson, 35
• Dominic Van Jay Arnold, 26, and Ashleigh Nichole Delewski, 27
