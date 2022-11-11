• Robert Michael Radomsky Jr., 33, and Adrianna Christine Furgison, 34

• Seth Patrick Gene Downey, 23, and Carley Elizabeth Mottley, 22

• Michael Anthony Ankrom, 25, and Adalade Noelle Keyerleber, 27

• William Francis Sullivan Jr., 27, Kayla Renee Hamilton, 24

• Joshua Kevin Cudnik, 34, and Dannelle Lynae-Jeanne Schneider, 33

• Joseph Michael Rivera, 27, and Kiersten Marie Spencer, 26

• Jose Arnaldo Ramos Colon, 24, and Nikki Rae Santana, 24

• Joseph Wayne Wolf, 23, and Lana Alexis Wyland, 19

• Steven Michael Houser, 26, and Zoe Agdinaoay Maslowski, 27

• Stephen Michael Chilcott, 35, and Michaly Marie Amidon, 29

• Evan Elmer Schwarz, 30, and Desiree Elita Cole Phillips, 28

• Esequel Lassus, 30, and Kayla L. Mease, 30

• Tyler Alexander Butram, 28, and Sadie Evelyn Cossman, 24

• Kristopher Lee King, 32, and Adriana Carmela Napoli, 22

• Curtis Jones Jr., 69, and Alicia Alsiso Costillas, 54

• Dustin Kyle Shannon, 24, and Jennifer Elaine Toms, 23

• James Cassius Sloan, 51, and Regina Dawn Lanning, 47

• Christopher Louis Fortunato, 30, and Kimberly Rachel Wheatley, 26

• Robert Earl Price, 67, and Dawn Marie Lyons, 51

• Christopher Scott Hunt, 28, and Alanna Elizabeth Thomas, 28

• Anthony Joseph Chadwick, 28, and Abigail Renee Perry, 25

• Dylan Alan Thress, 31, and Christina Marie Holcomb, 35

• Michael Patrick McClintic, 28, and Sarah Marie Thompson, 28

• Jeffrey Allen Fisher, 28, and Chelsea Nicole Reed, 27

• Tyler John Maylish, 24, and Breanna Pearl Smith, 22

• Jason Evert Johnson, 46, and Brenda Mae Zalimeni, 57

• Justin Craig Goodman, 35, and Kimberly Anne Goodban, 36

• Anthony Crum Jr., 23, and Cameron Ebig, 24

• Joseph Hamper Sr., 50, and Alicia L. Kendzor, 44

• Keith R. Haynes III, 26, and Morgan Rae Nordquest, 32

• Travis Lynn Christopher Stright, 21, and Kayla Ashley Adams, 21

• Ethan Kyle Durman, 23, and Emily Jane Louise Byler, 23

• Michael Lee Tucker, 36, and Stacy Renee Hussing, 38

• Mikayla Ann Herb, 25, and Nathan Michael Canterbury, 27

• Fred Charles Kinney, 51, and Katrina Lynn Combs, 49

• Robert William Koenig II, 35, and Hope Alexsandra Althans, 31

• Leonard Cybulski, 49, and Sybil J. Cochran, 48

• Justin C. Goodman, 35, and Kimberly Anne Goodban, 36

• James Louis Cooper, 33, and Brittany Lee-Anne Hazlinger, 31

• Ryan Scott Fertig, 42, and Sara Lynne Gleason, 46

• Coltyn Mitchell Dodrill, 26, and Shelbie Lynn Sporcich, 24

• David Joseph Grudzinski, 32, and Kara Elizabeth Robertson, 35

• Dominic Van Jay Arnold, 26, and Ashleigh Nichole Delewski, 27

