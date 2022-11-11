• Timothy W. Lauth to Thomas DeWitt and Tracy Eldridge, Lancer, Andover Township, $25,210
• David Snyder and Amie Snyder to Theodore Artman and Stephanie Artman, Dutchcraft, Andover Township, $18,300
• Eugene A. Krejsa and M.J. Celeste Krejsa to William McGrady and Beth McGrady, 953 Camplands, Andover Township, $119,750
• Nagrom LLC to Mary Joslin, 2904 Lincoln, Ashtabula Township, .25 acre, $112,000
• Scott T. Blum to Robert Hanft and Amanda Rogers, 1927 40th, Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $164,977
• Thomas V. Stowe and Sally A. Stowe to Thomas Perkins, 3130 State (.44 acre) and 3140 State (.36 acre), Ashtabula Township, $225,000
• Glenn E. Warner to Michael J. Warner, 3129 Aberdeen, Ashtabula Township, .14 acre, $89,457
• East 26th Street Properties LLC to KSS Enterprises LLC, 26th, Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $6,000
• MK2 Properties LLC to 2001 Aetna Road LLC, 4810 State (2.3 acres) and 2001 Aetna (2.25 acres), Ashtabula Township, $3.95 million
• Ashtabula Mall Realty Holding LLC to MSNS Ashtabula Realty LLC, North Ridge, Ashtabula Township, 2.2 acres, $4 million
• John Radwancky to Kindness Always LLC, 1312 Hamlin, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $42,000
• James P. Succi and John A. Succi to Courtney E. Santiago and Elvin C. Santiago, 1709 Columbus, Ashtabula, .23 acre, $69,000
• Patty May Smith to Jessie J. Vencill Jr. and Stephanie M. Vencill, 1122 18th, Ashtabula, .17 acre, $165,000
• Donald Eyring to John Michael Noffsinger, and Brittany Gattarello, Woodside, Austinburg Township, 1.9 acres, $60,000
• Cory S. McNulty to Kathleen Ann Cunningham, 3144 River Glen, Austinburg Township, .55 acre, $162,500
• John R. Walters and Harriet Susan Pfleger to Sharon Bezoski, 1127 Orchard Grove, Austinburg Township, .35 acre, $140,000
• Melissa V. Cummings and Corey M. Vondrak et al to Nagrom LLC, 3749 Woodside Ext., Austinburg Township, .48 acre, $135,000
• Clay Gingerich to Stephen B. Amidon, 2780 Sentinel, Cherry Valley Township, 21.7 acres, $175,000
• Industrial Attitude LLC to Spirit Realty LP, 1500 Chamberlain, 10 acres, $13 million
• Constance H. Coxon and Michael J. Castrilla to Edward J. Reydak III and Melissa M. Reydak, 882 Broad (.13 acre) and Lake (.08 acre), Conneaut, $140,000
• Thomas J. Gildone to John W. McElfresh and Margaret Stark McElfresh, Ford, Conneaut, .04 acre, $39,900
• Steven R. Lillie to S&H Growth Properties LLC, 722 Buffalo, Conneaut, .16 acre, $36,000
• Richard A. Glover Jr. and Wesley V. Cowger to Richard A. Glover Jr., 867 Sandusky, Conneaut, .06 acre, $22,450
• Constance M. Neiswonger to Kaydo Czup LLC, 742 Grove, Conneaut, .16 acre, $30,000
• Takah Properties LLC to Takah Properties LLC and Zaman Holdings LLC, South Ridge, Conneaut, 14.8 acres, $17,000
• Kristofer N. Kulyk to Darren Sharkey and Taylor L. Sharkey, 577 Gore, Conneaut, .78 acre, $163,000
• Allen B. Campbell and Jane L. Campbell to Russell A. Cihon and Charlene Cihon, 296 Oakland, Conneaut, .18 acre, $70,000
• Jack Lee Bowman and Harriet L. Bowman to Kathryn A. Barnard, 3439 Route 167, Denmark Township, 69.9 acres, $320,000
• GRL Property Investments LLC to Michael J. Swallow, 4291 Lake Road, Geneva Township, .23 acre, $380,000
• Geneva Pointe Realty LLC to 60 West Realty LLC, North Ridge, Geneva Township (.27 acre) and 60 West, Geneva (2.5 acres), $2.29 million
• 399 West Main Corporation to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 1070 Millwood, Geneva, .28 acre, $272,500
• Cynthia Herda to Thomas J. Hollin and Meghan E. Hollin, 4961 Spencer, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .09 acre, $219,000
• Kevin Adams to Sunset Transportation and Rentals LLC, 4765 Overlook (.11 acre) and Palmetto (.09 acre), Geneva-on-the-Lake, $150,000
• Andover Holdings LLC to Christopher Daniel Cox and Sherri Marie Cox, Alves, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .10 acre, $120,000
