• Robert Nyako and Lena Nyako to Robert W. Liberty, 115 Totem, Andover Township, $51,100
• Lionel N. Deanes and Romina A. Deanes to Mary M. Goodenow, 550 Swinger, Andover Township, $21,050
• Craig Smith and Suzanne Smith to Richard E. Mills and Terri Y. Mills, 485 Traveler and 486 Traveler, Andover Township, $50,000
• Paul M. Carlo to Richard W. Balog and Lacey J. Hicks, 6525 Hiram, Ashtabula, .34 acre, $232,000
• Mahmud Farah and Kawthar Farah to Max Mart LLC, 515 Center, Ashtabula, .07 acre, $110,000
• Thair Farah and Kawthar Farah to Max Mart LLC, 511 Center, Ashtabula, .28 acre, $110,000
• Pinney Dock and Transport Co. to Nancy S. Slider and Susan M. Slider, Lake Cliff, Ashtabula, .07 acre, $3,000
• Northeast Real Estate to James Richardson and Yelena Richardson, 799 Buffalo, Conneaut, .21 acre, $194,000
• Jeff Westcott to Sarah A. Mahaney, 503 Broad, Conneaut, .18 acre, $105,000
• Paul N. Wright to Ann M. Wiley and William C. Wiley, 280 Traxler, Denmark Township, 9.9 acres, $69,900
• Terrance T. Krajewski to Linda L. Kelly and Freddie Everett Warren, Eastlake, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .11 acre, $6,000
• Sophia West to David Lindsay, 4844 Short, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .15 acre, $142,500
• Kenneth W. Walker and Kristy R. Walker to Virginia L. Gates, 1811 South Denmark, Jefferson Township, 8.9 acres, $390,000
• Wesley Residential Properties Inc. to Jane Timonere Truax (trustee) and Truaz Children Family Trust, Elliott, Jefferson, .78 acre, $70,000
• Kathleen Hoskins and Gary Benjamin Hoskins to Windsor Road Land LLC, 4051 Brydle, Kingsville Township, 51 acres, $325,000
• Blessed Properties LLC to Marsha C. Brooks and Brian M. Brooks, 2462 South Ridge, Kingsville Township, .69 acre, $160,000
• JE to Andrew Wilson Cranfill Jr. and Anita Carmen Cranfill, 5380 Savannah, Saybrook Township, .32 acre, $234,900
• Gregory S. Cambier (trustee) and Belva L. Cambier Agreement Trust to Courtney J. Cross and Tyler J. Cross, 6749 Trumbull, Trumbull Township, 5.3 acres, $310,000
• Ellen Artino to John P. Leyda Jr. and Jessica A. Leyda, Lake Vue, Rome Township, .27 acre, $28,000
• Edgewater Estate Condominium Assoc. Inc. to Robert Thomas Orr and JoMarie Orr, Rome Township, .06 acre, $175,000
• David T. Green to Patrick Knowlton and Carly Knowlton, 6500 Bel Air and Willow, Andover Township, .45 acre, $18,000
• Deian Longgood and Debra Longgood, to David A. Andreeti and Mindy Andreeti, 716 Detroiter and 717 Detroiter, Andover Township, $13,150
• Jerry Blair and Lakeisha Blair to Kendra Blair, 5030 Osborn, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $70,000
• Peggy A. Shannon to Neil Joseph Shannon Jr., 4279 Route 6, Cherry Valley Township, 12.1 acres, $30,000
• Sandra Johnson to Jorge Gurubel, 277 Clay, Conneaut, .11 acre, $47,700
