• Richard C. Orlando and Barbara A. Orlando to Robert Branick and Rachelle Balzano, 1324 Impala and 1325 Impala, Andover Township, $44,300
• Thomas R. Crook and Irene L. Crook to Rocky L. Cross and Gayle L. Cross, 1873 Sycamore, Andover Township, $40,700
• Lynne A. Lucas and Gary A. Hammerstrand to William Eiler and Judith Eiler, Bonanza, Andover Township, $18,100
• Seville Associates to Maude Bonzia LLC, 2904 State, Ashtabula Township, 2.2 acres, $319,000
• Sherrie Susanne Wawrowski and Timothy J. Pyles et al to Marcella Burns, 3404 Schenley, Ashtabula Township, .16 acre, $95,000
• David A. Dean to David McGrath, 6615 Fassett, Ashtabula Township, .08 acre, $29,000
• US Bank Trust National Association to ARP Property Management LLC, 1105 52nd, Ashtabula, .29 acre, $36,400
• Michael R. Wilber and Tracy A. Wilber to Noah E. Hamilton, 1723 Route 45, Austinburg Township, .33 acre, $131,000
• Eugene F. Pushic and Mary Ann Pushic (trustees) to Sara Jean McCluskey, 9 Youngstown, Conneaut, .05 acre, $172,300
• Shari Powell and Jodi Waters to George Bertolasio, 797 Furnace, Conneaut, 2.7 acres, $128,000
• Tyler W. Fralic to Zsolt K. Sinka, 150 South Ridge, Conneaut, 3 acres, $165,000
• Sharon L. Williams and Gary R. Williams to Douglas Robert Zaper Jr. and Kelly Elizabeth Zaper, 1114 Lake, Conneaut, 1.6 acres, $244,900
