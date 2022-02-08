• Corey F. Sundberg, of 3757 Route 6, Andover, was sentenced to two years of community control after pleading guilty to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tiffany Dawn Hall, of 6918 Parks Road, Orwell, was sentenced to ten to 12.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Hall was given credit for 253 days in jail in this case.
• Derek Allen Lewis, of 132 Chestnut Street, Andover, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Lewis was given credit for 29 days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Allen Evans, of 2965 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Evans was given credit for 127 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Evans was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
Evans was given credit for 127 days in jail in this case.
• Stephen A. Stemple, Jr., of 411 Pine Avenue, Warren, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Stemple was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• William James Spencer, of 5380 Weaver Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
Spencer was given credit for 403 days in jail in this case.
• Brennan Scott Dickson, of 115 Ashtabula Street, Jefferson, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after previously pleading guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Dickson was given credit for 53 days in jail in this case.
• Jaydon Connor Mcroberts, of 491 Center Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $1,500 after previously pleading guilty to one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Adam D Ward, of Mineral Springs Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $1,000 after previously pleading guilty to one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ashley N. Brunty, of 6125 Green Road, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
• Heather Lynne Marx was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Thomas J. Mattingly, Jr., of 2071 Brown Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to five years in prison in this case.
Mattingly was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Jeremy Andrew Lesko, of 1554 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Alexes M. Enricco, of 26 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Enricco was given credit for 46 days in jail in this case.
• Kyle Vidal Woods pleaded guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in jail.
• Julie Ann Shank, of 783 Main Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated arson, a third-degree felony.
Shank was given credit for 239 days in jail in this case.
• Dalton Ray Barnum, of 50 Janate Drive, Orwell, pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to six to seven and a half years in jail in this case.
Barnum was given credit for 145 days in jail in this case.
• Jessica Rose Kaluga, 36, and Kyle Ray-Anthony Bruckman, 32, 1271 Jobey Trail, Geneva
• Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 48, 3589 Graham Road, Rock Creek, and Cheryl Ann Jenkins, 50, 6647 Crawford Road, Ashtabula
• Gilbert Wesley Arnett, 46, and Victoria Nichole Sweeney, 36, 378 W. 35th St., Ashtabula
• Celena Thuy Dudley, 50, Medina, and Franklin Douglas Dufour, 53, 3308 Center Road, Ashtabula
• Kristin Michelle Long, 43, and Gerald David Stadler, 41, 245 Linden St., Jefferson
• Mary Kay Derosa, 57, and Bruce Wayne Snyder, 42, 1038 Griggs Road, Jefferson
• Janet Marie Noggy, 43, and Jeffrey Dale Cain Jr., 35, 4621 Burkholder Drive, Geneva
• Jake Timothy Weise, 24, and Amanda Nicole Green, 25, 34 Cortland Circle, Geneva
• Marvin Lynn Fye, 63, and Janet Lee Barlow, 65, 7042 Bogue Road, Orwell
• Daisy Mae Lawrence, 38, and Ronald Scott Kessler, 41, 1950 Bridgeview Lane, Conneaut
• Gifford Keith Baker, 68, 982 Garrison Road, Ashtabula, and Sharon Louise Melahn, McHenry, Illinois
• Brittany Noel Stevenson, 29, Ty Antwan Love, 30, 3583 Austin Road, Lot 41, Geneva
• Mahlon E. Miller, 21, Clyde, New York, and Mattie M. Shetler, 23, 4991 Root Road, Conneaut
• Brian William Weaver, 30, 5936 Washington Blvd., Ashtabula, and Kristen Amaris Haynes, 27, 109 S. Poplar St., Apt. 5-2, Jefferson
• Philip Allan Lamont II, 53, and Melissa Ann Miles, 44, 1818 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula
• Christopher Dylan Walter, 32 and Patricia Ann Lambert, 32, 112 S. Eagle St., Geneva
• Mark Capone, 60 and Regina Marie Schreiber, 61, 605 Furnace Road, Conneaut
• Bernard Richard Brunsdon III, 36, and Kaitlyn Dawn Ziegler, 26, 4250 N. Broadway Road, Geneva
• Randy Wales Hulver, 56, and Jennifer Leann Weiland, 35, 228 Progress Place, Apt. 1, Ashtabula
• Kirsten Elizabeth Labruzzo, 30, and Kevin Andrew Luce, 31, 2614 Cook Road, Ashtabula
• Kenneth Lawrence Anthony, 26, and Michelle Ann Chandler, 25, 710 Main St., Conneaut
• Lana Michelle Vargo, 46, and Gabriel Jason Kirk, 47, 520 Middle Road, Conneaut
• Chris Alan Henneman, 66, Cranesville, Pennsylvania, and Mary Marie English, 67, 3878 E. Center St., Conneaut
• Douglas R. Volkman and Ranae M. Volkman to David L. Gelnette and Jennifer L. Brickman, 240 Russell St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $118,000
• Deborah L. Beckwith and Judith M. Jepson et al to Paul D. Smith and Nikki Michelle Bailes, 3172 Creek Road, Kingsville Township, .54 acre, $140,000
• Marina Samardzija to Dforce Holdings LLC, Route 45 and 2809 Clay St., Austinburg Township, 1 acre, $119,900
• Black Dog LLC to Gary L. Roberts and Charlotte A. Roberts, 2112 Homewood Ave., Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $45,000
• David C. Eurich to Jack Frampton and Glyndora Frampton, 1028 Hamlin Drive, Ashtabula, .18 acre, $50,000
• Kenneth Truelsch to Jonathan Moldovan and Ashley Moldovan, 3242 County Line Road, Geneva Township, 3 acres, $250,000
• David K. Irish (trustee), William Strack Jr. and Dorothy Strack, KGM Properties Limited, 408 South Ridge Road (81.2 acres) and 452 South Ridge Road (61.1 acres), Conneaut, $160,000
• Julie Hollis, Rikki Poorman, Robert Hollis, 4499 Lenox New Lyme Road, New Lyme Township, 51.4 acres, $150,000
• Jerry L. Rausch to Stephen Lamb, 3308 Ridgewood Ave., Ashtabula Township, .54 acre, $115,000
• Amanda Brentzel to Mark David Cameron and Kris Ann Cameron, 279 Leamur Drive, Conneaut, .17 acre, $144,500
• Hgle Real Co LLC to Hansel L. Lucas Jr. and Kimberly J. Lucas, Parkside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $179,900
• Kal Management Ltd. to Robert S. Hess, 1388 S. Broadway, Geneva, .33 acre, $165,000
• Jason Novak to Abigayle L. Weeks, 5821 Knollwood Drive Ashtabula, .24 acre, $86,000
• Joan F. Johnston to Crystal D. Johnson and Christopher Johnson, 1719 E. 36th St., Ashtabula Township, .16 acre, $120,000
• Michael P. Hennessey and Timothy D. Hennessey to Gary L. Weeks and Sandra E. Weeks, Ford Avenue (.04 acre) and 842 Day St. (.08 acre), Conneaut, $48,000
• Kenneth L. Dobbins and Tracy R. Dobbins to Chris Suhay and Robin Suhay, 7005 Mechanicsville Road, Windsor Township, 19.4 acres, $157,000
• Bekbeato Inc. to Megan C. Welch, 1116 Bristol Ave., Saybrook Township, .22 acre, $188,000
• Julianne E. Griffin, Jordan J. Palinkas, Ian S. Alexander, 453 Second St., Geneva, .24 acre, $105,000
• David G. Van Allen and Sally A. Van Allen to Ashley N. Simons, 354 Prospect Road, Ashtabula, .07 acre, $91,000
• Lawrence Leonard Edwards to Erica J. Tibbens, 3461 Austin Road, Geneva Township, 3.7 acres, $40,000
• Vannabuilders Ltd. to Ashtabula Concrete and Construction LLC, Mareddy Drive and Brooke Lane, Saybrook Township, $32,500
• Jeffrey H. Maurer and Joy Maurer to Robert H. Jelf III, 109 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .33 acre, $92,000
• Mary Kibler to WSW Properties LLC, 1831 W. 8th St., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $68,000
• Christopher R. Hicks Sr. and Pauline R. Hicks to Brittany A. Tatakis, 408 Bank St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $84,000
• Francis Colling and Lisa M. Colling to Josephine M. Mulholland, 1333 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $134,000
• Walter C. McSherry Jr. to Stacy Love, 208 Park Ave., Conneaut, $110,000
• Marion Seagraves to Said K. Samia, 2406 Atkins Road, Trumbull Township, 1.8 acres, $185,000
• Harry N. Brummitt to Joyce Brown, 3667 N. Myers Road, Geneva Township, 1 acre, $125,000
• Dennis P. Morell to Lightspeed Enterprise LLC, 420 W. 57th St., Ashtabula, .08 acre, $15,000
• Michelle T. Olah to Helen Warren, 2127 E. 40th St., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $100,000
• Paul C. Burkholder and Julie J. Burkholder to Patrick Ryan Pokorny, 2702 Hague Road, Orwell Township, 4 acres, $195,000
• Scott J. Williams to Stacie Lynn Cashbaugh and George A. Cashbaugh Jr., 1430 Norwood Drive, Saybrook Township, .23 acre, $89,901
• Tyler Matthew Haidon to Jessica Rice Field, 765 Fairway St., Lenox Township, .68 acre, $175,000
• Sharon F. Schoneman to Edward D. Costella, 4251 Forest Ridge Drive (.97 acre) and 4261 Forest Ridge Drive (.86 acre), Sheffield Township, $350,000
• Jack Barton and Karen Barton to Grow Apprel, 9 Sunset Road, Conneaut, .36 acre, $170,000
• Cortland Savings and Banking Co to FIDC 100 LLC, 5917 Route 322, Williamsfield Township, .46 acre, $125,000
• US Bank Trust National Association to US Bank Trust National Association (trustee), 4932 Topper Ave., Ashtabula, .05 acre, $49,800
• Carl A. Ostavitz to Jeff Lindberg, 2117 Carpenter Road, Saybrook Township, .31 acre, $50,600
• Tracy L. Jordan to Randy Mascorella, 4957 Glengary Drive and 4959 Glengary Drive, Rome Township, .36 acre, $111,000
• Ronald L. Moye and Lisa M. Moye to Brandon C. Tyler and Kyra Tyler, Beckwith Road, Pierpont Township, 18.4 acres, $68,500
• Jennifer J. Rapose, Karen S. Hoffman, Daniel R. Hines, 1517 W. 8th St., Ashtabula, .17 acre, $78,000
• Dennis Tenney to Carol L. Fulwiler, Morningside Drive, Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $1,000
• James H. Egeland and Kimberly A. Egeland et al to James H. Egeland and Kimberly A. Egeland et al, 5257 Log Cabin Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $5,000
James H. Egeland and Kimberly A. Egeland et al to Clyde B. Swiger, 5257 Log Cabin Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $5,000
Joseph S. Ricket to Susan Lynn Marshall, 1042 Elk Drive, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $154,000
Edward D. Costella to Amy Kuhn and Chad Kuhn, 196 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson, .5 acre, $244,900
Tyler M. Brown and Mindy Hamilton to Kevin A. Strauser and Katelyn L. Strauser, 5920 Footville Richmond Road, Richmond Township, 3.8 acres, $180,000
Joshua Gest to Amber R. Kendzerski, 531 W. Main Road, Conneaut, .26 acre, $72,000
MK2 Properties LLC to RBS Legacy Holdings LLC, 4220 Main Ave., Ashtabula, .29 acre, $300,000
Scott E. Blank and Sharon L. Blank to Stephanie M. Weir, 1711 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .45 acre, $155,000
Bradley K. Indoe to Janice Henton, 1425 Debra Drive, Plymouth Township, .61 acre, $214,000
Brittany A. Slack and Michael D. Slack to Breana Brown, 5277 Route 193, Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $265,000
Rodney W. Bilicic to Melvin D. Yoder and Susan M. Yoder, New London Road, Saybrook Township, 30 acres, $60,000
Adele C. Stewart (trustee), Adele C. Stewart Revocable Living Trust, Nathan Shuping, 1211 Dodgeville Road, New Lyme Township, 1.5 acres, $157,000
Geraldine Jerome, Linc O. Jerome, Carolyn M. Behr-Jerome, 582 Penny Lane, Lenox Township, 1.3 acres, $169,900
Linda S. Cover to Ryan Anderson, 142 Daniels Ave., Conneaut, .76 acre, $75,000
Linda Sue Cover to Ryan Anderson, 150 Daniels Ave., Conneaut, 7 acres, $125,000
Kirt McDerment, Jessica Moravetz, Alex Hrwatzki, Tote Road, Austinburg Township, 3.9 acres, $31,000
James H. Steiner and Valerie A. Steiner to Keith J. Severino, 3351 Ninety Road, Plymouth Township, 18.2 acres, $123,000
John A. Bainton to Jeffrey A. Vogt and and Karen J. Vogt, 1021 Route 307, Jefferson Township, 1.9 acres, $211,500
Karey Lunghofer, David Guglielmo, Joan Adams, 4240 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .33 acre, $240,000
Knapp Road LLC, Raymond R. Miller Jr., Aden R. Miller, Forman Road, Saybrook Township, 116 acres, $195,000
Mandr Ltd. (trustee) to Esther Nagle and Sean Nagle, 4723 Strong Ave., Ashtabula, .25 acre, $34,000
Edward S. Zasadzinski and Mildred C. Zasadzinski to David Ross Gumm and Paul J. Gumm, 103 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, .69 acre, $219,900
Windsor Road Land LLC to Aaron Shetler and Lydia Shetler, 2512 Fillingham Road (12.5 acres) and 2588 Fillingham Road (60 acres), Rome Township, $575,000
Frances M. Cogan to NEO Development Corp., 3624 North Ridge Road, Ashtabula Township, .8 acre, $115,600
Westwood Partnership LLP to John Coblentz and Mary Coblentz, Chestnut Street (94.6 acres) and West Street (93.4 acres), Geneva, $370,000
Westwood Partnership LLP to John Coblentz and Mary Coblentz, 5681 South Ridge Road, Harpersfield Township, 45.7 acres, $370,000
Bruner Land Company Inc. to Davy M. Canter and Debra A. Canter, South Ridge Road, Kingsville Township, 39.7 acres, $139,900
Peter Malloy, Tracy Malloy, Jane A. Noble, Winnebago Drive, Andover Township, $32,000
RMKD Holding Co. to The Move Church, 4540 Park Ave., Ashtabula, .11 acre, $70,000
Charlotte M. Kirkwood (trustee) to John R. Zipfel and Laura M. Zipfel, Swinger Avenue, Andover Township, $24,000
William E. Lundgren, Mark A. Lundgren et al, Chelsea Luce, 675 Buffalo St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $170,000
Ashley M. Painter and Matthew Painter to Vlatko Safradin and Marina Safradin, 685 Millwood Drive, Geneva, .30 acre, $185,000
Mandr Ltd. (trustee) to Lynn V. Ridenour, 164 E. Cedar St., Jefferson, .45 acre, $78,200
Soltese Builders Inc. to Mark W. Harrison and Justine M. Harrison, Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, .31 acre, $12,000
6531 Lake Road West LLC to John Tataseo and Diane Tataseo, 6531 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, .17 acre, $135,000
Doris I. Loveland to Daniel J. Rhodes and Stacie M. Rhodes, 296 Cleveland Ave., Andover, .31 acre, $109,900
Molded Fiber Glass Companies to Mary Jo Taylor, 4699 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $360,000
Toth Family Limited Partnership to Daniel Q. Wardel, Conneaut Terrace, Morgan Township, .29 acre, $6,000
Dustin Kaczoroski to Michael Nelson, 750 Harbor St. and 698 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $138,000
Daniel E. Kerwin and Deborah Kerwin to Timothy Scott Hackett and Michael T. McGeehan, 6103 North Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 38.8 acres, $175,000
Joseph J. Lawrence and Betty L. Lawrence to Brian Cox and Jennifer Cox, 773 Dutchcraft Ave., Andover Township, $16,750
Jason W. Kushner to Levi J. Byler and Susan M. Byler, 2626 Windsor Road, Wayne Township, 27.9 acres, $90,000
Francis J. Dzurenko and Joann T. Dzurenko to Megan M. Clark and Christopher C. Clark, 2263 Morning Star Drive, Morgan Township, .28 acre, $403,000
PNC Properties LLC to Freshstart Housing Solutions LLC, 2457 Route 46, Lenox Township, .32 acre, $40,000
