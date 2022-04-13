JEFFERSON — Applications are being accepted for a position on the Conneaut Township Park Board of Commissioners, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
Applicants must be Conneaut residents and have a strong interest and vision for the improvement, maintenance and operation of the park.
To be considered for the position, applicants must submit a letter of interest and an up-to-date resume to the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Court administrator, and complete a local background check at the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Applications are due by April 29 and should be sent to Court Administrator Kathleen Thompson, at 25 West Jefferson Street, Jefferson.
