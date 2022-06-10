Staff Report
It may be summertime, but Lakeside High School is slated to
host the second
annual 440 and
Goal Ashtabula
County Combine on Sunday.
The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and open to the public.
More than 100 football players with at least 15 each from Ashtabula County school are expected to be on hand.
College recruiters are slated to watch the players compete in the combine events, 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuffle, vertical leap, broad jump, medicine ball throw and the most popular of the events, the 185-pound press.
There’s also expected to be 7-on-7 matches between the schools, following the testing events.
Trophies are also planned to be presented for the fastest 40-yard dash and most bench press reps both individually and to the teams with the most reps or fastest time total.
For more information, contact Facebook and Instagram @440andgoal or email 440andgoal@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.