ASHTABULA — Flexibility has been the guiding principle for artists and show organizers during the pandemic, said Art in the Alley Art Director Molly Taylor, who had to wait an extra week to get the art community together again.
Rain and wind forced the Art in the Alley event to be postponed a week.
"We just couldn't afford to have the possibility of wind and rain [with the open venue along Main Avenue]," Taylor said Saturday after the event got underway featuring a wide variety of artists and musicians.
Taylor said organizers wanted to make sure the event still had an imprint but knew they couldn't have a pre-COVID type of event because of the difficulty in determining what would be allowed this fall when planning started early in the year.
"We wanted to just keep the ember burning," said Larry Fargo, who also helps organize the event that takes over an alley walkway near Dublin Down on Main Avenue.
Taylor said the event attracted 13 artists and three musicians, or groups, to perform on Saturday. She said organizers hope to increase the amount of participants next year and get back to the previous format that included about 30 artists.
The artists quickly responded to the opportunity to participate, Taylor said.
"The artists are excited getting back out," she said.
One of the reasons is a pent-up quantity of art, Taylor said.
"Artists are just sitting around painting and they have all this art in their basements," she said.
Fargo said the planning for Art in the Alley starts in January and the hope is to get back to as close to the previous format as possible.
Taylor said one of the artists is from suburban Cleveland, but the bulk are Ashtabula County residents.
Anna Slaby of Rock Creek said her sister had works in the show and enjoys the art work.
"I hope it gets a little bigger next year. We support local artists," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.