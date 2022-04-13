ANDOVER — Village Council intends to review a funding request from the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization to help pay for fencing at one of the fields at Andover Recreation Park.
Cody Paul, Pymatuning Area Youth Organization president, asked the village to consider helping pay for the fencing which will improve the safety at the village-owned park. He said the project will cost about $15,000 and include a few sections that will be 8 feet high to keep people walking outside from getting injured.
He said the Laker Ruritans have agreed to pay $5,000 for the project and the league plans to build the fencing. Any money given by the village would go to a second phase of improvements at the park. He said there has been strong sponsorship for the league this year.
“That is definitely something the finance committee can look into,” said Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell. Paul said he intends to ask other organizations in the area to consider donating to the project.
Andover Village Administrator Rich Mead said a restroom improvement project at the field will take about three weeks. He said the village plans to provide a Porta Potty for the park.
Paul said 230 children have signed up to play this year with a lot of players taking the field for the first time.
In other business
- Mead explained that there may be some “rusty” colored water coming through the pipes this time of year. He said a change at the water plant should help, but two times a year it may happen because of the composition of the water and the filtration system in place.
He said the village is taking out the maximum amount of manganese and iron at this time.
• Mead also gave a report on various city projects that are presently being worked on including the playground at Recreation Park.
