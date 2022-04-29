ANDOVER — The village of Andover has a 1.46-mill, five-year operating levy on the ballot for the May 3 primary.
Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams said the levy provides about $70,000 annually and will not increase taxpayers’ costs if it passes. It is a renewal levy and has been a revenue source for the village for many years.
“If we don’t get the levy passed there would be some cuts in services,” Williams said.
The levy was approved by village council in January in a two-step process. The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office finalized the amount the levy would raise before it became official.
The vote was made during a special meeting and provides $0.146 for each one hundred dollars of valuation and would start in the 2022 tax year to be collected in 2023 and continue into the calendar year of 2027, according to a resolution drafted in January.
The village has a budget of between $1.3 and $1.4 million with revenues coming from income tax, property tax, gas tax and “sin” taxes, Williams said.
