ASHTABULA — Last year, 94 percent of Ashtabula County suicides were completed by men. Although men are as likely to have mental health issues as women, they are much less like to talk about how they are feeling or seek help.
"Next week, June 14-20, is Men’s Health Week and we developed this local campaign to address men’s mental health," said Kaitie Park, director of prevention and community engagement at the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
Men do not always show the same signs and symptoms usually associated with depression, like sadness and hopelessness, she said.
"Instead, they often appear angry or aggressive," Park said. "This makes it easier for professionals and loved ones to miss the warning signs of suicidal thoughts. As a result, men might miss out on the treatment they need to help them cope and feel better."
The campaign is designed to get the word out that everyone needs to learn to talk openly about mental health.
"Suffering in silence is not a safe or healthy option for the men in our lives. Check in with them. Ask them how they are feeling, especially if one of them has experienced a recent life event that could cause depression," she said. "Look for changes in his behavior and watch out for depression symptoms."
Untreated mental health issues can quickly manifest into physical conditions, especially for those who are self-treating with alcohol and other substances.
If you think someone you love is struggling emotionally or may have the symptoms of depression, offer your support, listen, and be patient. Encourage him to talk to his doctor or a mental health professional.
If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, take a free confidential screening to learn more: or visit ashtabulamhrs.org
Local and national call lines are available to anyone anonymously and free of charge:
• Crisis Textline:
Text the keyword “4hope” to 741 741 to be connected to a trained Crisis Counselor within 5 minutes.
• Person to Person Warmline:
If you are struggling emotionally or worried about someone you love, please call to connect with someone who can help you.
(440)855-0214
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -11 p.m. or Saturdays 1-3 p.m.
• Ashtabula County Hopeline:
Provides comprehensive crisis intervention and information about resources offered to Ashtabula County residents.
1-800-577-7849, or if you are in an emergency situation, please dial 911.
• Veterans Crisis Line:
1-800-273-8255 Press 1
• Local Mental Health Counseling Resources for Adults and Youth:
Community Counseling Center
(440) 998-4210
Counseling, Psychiatry, Community Support, Supported Employment
Same Day Appointments: virtual or by phone
Signature Health
(440) 992-8552
Counseling, Psychiatry, Community Support, Bridgeview Manor Residential Adult Males
(440) 992-6600
Walk In Appointments:
Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you have insurance and are unsure of where to go, call the number on the back of your insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for services free or at a reduced cost at one of the agencies above.
